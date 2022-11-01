UrduPoint.com

ECNEC Okays Modified PC-1 For ML-1 Project

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:06 PM

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

The Main Line -1 starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri, Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and terminates at Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) The Executive Committee of National Economic Council has approved the modified PC-1 for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways' existing Main Line-1 project at a cost of more than 9. 85 billion Dollars.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Committee in Islamabad with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.

However, it will be subject to recommendation of cost, technical details and preferably an equity participation financial model.

The Main Line -1 starts from Karachi, passes through Kotri, Hyderabad, Rohri, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and terminates at Peshawar.

The Committee also approved the Karachi Circular Railway Project at a cost of 292.

4 billion rupees with foreign share of 263.149 billion rupees.

The meeting further gave approval to establishment of 48 MW Shounter Hydropower Project in district Neelum.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad.

The Committee approved the summary of Ministry of Commerce about procurement of wheat from Russia on government to government basis.

The ECC submitted the offer of M/s Prodintorg, a state-owned enterprise of Russia, for supply of 300,000 MT of specified milling wheat for shipment from Tuesday till 15th January 2023

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Russia Ishaq Dar Hyderabad Rawalpindi Enterprise Rohri Kotri January Commerce From Government Wheat Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

6 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

21 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.