Environmental activists from the WeSmellGas climate movement disrupted a dinner of the European Gas Conference in Vienna with their protest action, the group said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Environmental activists from the WeSmellGas climate movement disrupted a dinner of the European Gas Conference in Vienna with their protest action, the group said on Wednesday.

"Activists disrupted the secret & highly securitised #EuropeanGasConference (the European Gas Conference) gala dinner with a VIP list inc(luding) @Shell (Shell) @TotalEnergies (TotalEnergies) @EU_Commission @BlackRock to expose the RACISM and VIOLENCE of their corruption!" the movement wrote on Twitter.

The WeSmellGas protest follows a series of actions of climate movements expressing their disapproval of further use of fossil fuels.

On Tuesday, climate activists blocked the road to an oil refinery belonging to the OMV Group in the city of Schwechat near Vienna in protest against the European Gas Conference, an annual event bringing together leaders of the fossil fuel industry, top-tier investors and politicians to discuss major energy projects.

The conference takes place in Vienna; this year it will be held from March 27-29.