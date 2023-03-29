UrduPoint.com

Eco-Activists Disrupt European Gas Conference's Dinner In Vienna

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Eco-Activists Disrupt European Gas Conference's Dinner in Vienna

Environmental activists from the WeSmellGas climate movement disrupted a dinner of the European Gas Conference in Vienna with their protest action, the group said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Environmental activists from the WeSmellGas climate movement disrupted a dinner of the European Gas Conference in Vienna with their protest action, the group said on Wednesday.

"Activists disrupted the secret & highly securitised #EuropeanGasConference (the European Gas Conference) gala dinner with a VIP list inc(luding) @Shell (Shell) @TotalEnergies (TotalEnergies) @EU_Commission @BlackRock to expose the RACISM and VIOLENCE of their corruption!" the movement wrote on Twitter.

The WeSmellGas protest follows a series of actions of climate movements expressing their disapproval of further use of fossil fuels.

On Tuesday, climate activists blocked the road to an oil refinery belonging to the OMV Group in the city of Schwechat near Vienna in protest against the European Gas Conference, an annual event bringing together leaders of the fossil fuel industry, top-tier investors and politicians to discuss major energy projects.

The conference takes place in Vienna; this year it will be held from March 27-29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Oil Road Vienna March Gas Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

10 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

10 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

10 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

27 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

18 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.