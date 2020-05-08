Eco-Activists Spray Barclays London Office With Fake Oil to Protest Fossil Fuels Financing

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Thursday sprayed black paint, imitating oil, over the facade of the headquarters office of the Barclays bank in London.

Earlier in the day, the Barclays shareholders voted against a motion to phase out fossil fuel investments.

Throughout the day, the Extinction Rebellion movement has posted numerous messages on Twitter inculpating Barclays as Europe's largest investor in oil and gas projects and calling upon customers to switch to more environment-friendly banks, even providing a list of those.

"Let's tell Barclays and their shareholders that fossil fuel is dead!" the group tweeted, adding "We have to show the banking industry that funding fossil fuels isn't acceptable in a #ClimateEmergency.

The group's estimate is that Barclays has invested an approximate 70 billion pounds ($86 billion) in hydrocarbons since 2015, when the international climate agreement was signed in Paris. This adds up to a total global investment in the industry of $1.9 trillion.

Barclays has earlier pledged to cut investments in fossil fuel projects down to net zero by 2050, in line with the UK law on climate neutrality, but environmental experts believe that decisive actions are needed already today to have effect in the near future.