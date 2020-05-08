UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eco-Activists Spray Barclays London Office With Fake Oil To Protest Fossil Fuels Financing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:01 AM

Eco-Activists Spray Barclays London Office With Fake Oil to Protest Fossil Fuels Financing

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Thursday sprayed black paint, imitating oil, over the facade of the headquarters office of the Barclays bank in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement on Thursday sprayed black paint, imitating oil, over the facade of the headquarters office of the Barclays bank in London.

Earlier in the day, the Barclays shareholders voted against a motion to phase out fossil fuel investments.

Throughout the day, the Extinction Rebellion movement has posted numerous messages on Twitter inculpating Barclays as Europe's largest investor in oil and gas projects and calling upon customers to switch to more environment-friendly banks, even providing a list of those.

"Let's tell Barclays and their shareholders that fossil fuel is dead!" the group tweeted, adding "We have to show the banking industry that funding fossil fuels isn't acceptable in a #ClimateEmergency.

"

The group's estimate is that Barclays has invested an approximate 70 billion pounds ($86 billion) in hydrocarbons since 2015, when the international climate agreement was signed in Paris. This adds up to a total global investment in the industry of $1.9 trillion.

Barclays has earlier pledged to cut investments in fossil fuel projects down to net zero by 2050, in line with the UK law on climate neutrality, but environmental experts believe that decisive actions are needed already today to have effect in the near future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Europe Twitter Oil Bank London Paris Gas 2015 From Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

3 minutes ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

18 minutes ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

33 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

48 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

1 hour ago

India gives priority for its citizens in UAE in gl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.