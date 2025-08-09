Open Menu

Eco-friendly Tannery Zone Set Up In Sialkot: Kanwal Liaquat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:32 AM

Eco-friendly Tannery Zone set up in Sialkot: Kanwal Liaquat

Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Forests Punjab Kanwal Liaquat has said that the Sialkot Tannery Zone is an eco-friendly industrial project that has been established to clean the waste and polluted water generated from the leather industry using modern scientific methods

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Forests Punjab Kanwal Liaquat has said that the Sialkot Tannery Zone is an eco-friendly industrial project that has been established to clean the waste and polluted water generated from the leather industry using modern scientific methods.

Under this project, water will be purified from harmful substances through a chemical recovery plant, which will not only reduce environmental pollution but will also protect public health.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Sialkot Tannery Zone Association. The meeting was attended by Director General of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Imran Hamid Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Omar Khalid, Hassan Bhatti, Amin Ahsan, Zulfiqar Hayat, Johar Abbas and Muhammad Atif and a large number of industrialists.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, while briefing the meeting, said that the process of shifting tanneries to the zone is going on rapidly. So far, 137 non-shifted tanneries have been sealed, 15 tanneries are active in the tannery zone, while another 33 tanneries will become functional in the next 15 days.

The DC said that the effluent plant will also start working soon, which is expected to significantly increase the exports of leather products.

Addressing the meeting, DG Environmental Protection Agency Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the timely completion of the tannery zone is in the interest of both the government and the industrialists and no further delay will be tolerated in this regard.

The speakers said that this project will not only play an important role in the development of the industry but also in improving the environment, protecting public health and producing world-class products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

36 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

21 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

21 minutes ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

22 minutes ago
 Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

22 minutes ago
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & ..

AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq

7 minutes ago
 Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company es ..

Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: K ..

7 minutes ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business