Eco-friendly Tannery Zone Set Up In Sialkot: Kanwal Liaquat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:32 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Environment and Forests Punjab Kanwal Liaquat has said that the Sialkot Tannery Zone is an eco-friendly industrial project that has been established to clean the waste and polluted water generated from the leather industry using modern scientific methods.
Under this project, water will be purified from harmful substances through a chemical recovery plant, which will not only reduce environmental pollution but will also protect public health.
She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Sialkot Tannery Zone Association. The meeting was attended by Director General of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Imran Hamid Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Vice President (VP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Omar Khalid, Hassan Bhatti, Amin Ahsan, Zulfiqar Hayat, Johar Abbas and Muhammad Atif and a large number of industrialists.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, while briefing the meeting, said that the process of shifting tanneries to the zone is going on rapidly. So far, 137 non-shifted tanneries have been sealed, 15 tanneries are active in the tannery zone, while another 33 tanneries will become functional in the next 15 days.
The DC said that the effluent plant will also start working soon, which is expected to significantly increase the exports of leather products.
Addressing the meeting, DG Environmental Protection Agency Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the timely completion of the tannery zone is in the interest of both the government and the industrialists and no further delay will be tolerated in this regard.
The speakers said that this project will not only play an important role in the development of the industry but also in improving the environment, protecting public health and producing world-class products.
