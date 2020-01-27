Ecological industry powers growth in northern China

(@FahadShabbir)

The ecological industry has powered growth in northwest China's Gansu Province. Last year, the industry saw its added value increase 7.8 percent year on year to more than 206 billion yuan (about 30 billion U.S. dollars), contributing to more than 20 percent of Gansu's GDP, according to the provincial bureau of statistics

Gansu authorities have been developing the ecological industry based on its resources and geographical advantages. The industry includes 10 major sectors, including culture tourism, circular agriculture and clean energy.

Gansu's GDP grew 6.2 percent year on year in 2019.