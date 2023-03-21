UrduPoint.com

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Approves Technical Grant For Kuwait Petroleum Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved technical supplementary grant of Rs27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved technical supplementary grant of Rs27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company.

The ECC met here with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in chair. Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting, said�a� press release.

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on the credit facility from Kuwait and presented that the Government of Pakistan is utilizing a credit facility extended by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) against the supply of Diesel Oil under the term contract with PSO since 2000 and the term contract is extended every year.

The PSO deposits Rupee equivalent with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) after 30 days from the bill of lading date of each shipment and NBP transfers the cargo cost to KPC, Kuwait.

In the current situation, this account has witnessed huge exchange losses due to upheaval in the rupee-dollar parity during the last 12 months and the government is committed to cover these exchange losses.

Considering the above situation, the ECC approved an immediate technical supplementary grant of Rs. 27 billion for Kuwait Petroleum Company.

The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and approved immediate release of 25,000� metric tons to GB for the months of March and April, 2023 to avoid shortage of wheat in the region, especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

Keeping in view the current wheat price, the ECC granted an additional amount of Rs 2.9 billion through Technical Supplementary Grant to meet urgent requirement of Gilgit- Baltistan.

The ECC further directed the Ministry of KA&GB to submit a comprehensive plan for price rationalization in consultation with stakeholders concerned for consideration of the ECC within 30 days.

