Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves Rs 4196 grants for FBR, ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 4152 million for Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRP) Program.

The grand will help meet the PRP's mandatory and inevitable expenditures for the achievement of Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) and supplement budgetary resources for expenditures in this regard.

The ECC, which met here under the chairmanship of the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also directed the FBR chairperson to give a detailed briefing on the initiative to the ECC in the next meeting.

The ECC approved the Technical supplementary Grant of Rs 44.447 million for Islamabad Capital territory to execute "National Program for improvement of Watercourses phase-II in ICT, Productivity Enhancement of wheat, Prime Minister's Initiative for save the calf, calf feedlot fattening in Pakistan and development of backyard poultry in ICT.

Ministry of National Food security and research had surrendered the amount in favor of ICT Administration, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

On the request from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the recovery of outstanding wharfage of Rs 1.696 billion on import of LNG by Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the ECC directed for paying the outstanding amount in 10 equal installments without interest over a period of next ten years.

However in Jan 2023, a committee will review the circumstances and suggest any possibility for early repayment of the remaining sum.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for Economic Affairs.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development presented a report of the Task Force on Overseas Employment and Welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.

The ECC in its earlier decision of 19th�February 2019 had constituted an inter-ministerial task force under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to look into the issues of overseas employment for Pakistani manpower and make recommendations in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human resource development, Zulfi Bukhari gave a presentation on various important issues and the measures taken regarding the identification of trades and skill sets in demand in order to meet the requirements of international job market. � He informed the committee about the development of a centralized TVET certification and verification system and improving regulatory mechanism for curbing sub-standard certifications and helping provincial TEVTAs in developing their skill development capacities.

He also informed about the developing mechanism for sharing data among NAVTTC and BE&OE/OEC on employment opportunities and available skills; efficient provision ofE-Passport, NICOP, POC to overseas Pakistanis; issues of overseas Pakistani Schools and developing a National Emigration and Welfare Policy for Overseas Pakistanis.

The Chair appreciated different measures taken by the Committee and further directed it to come to the ECC forum, a month after the budget, and brief on the overall progress made on the measures taken by the Committee for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.