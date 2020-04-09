UrduPoint.com
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Approves Four Technical Grants Of Rs13.8bln In FY20

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved four technical supplementary grants worth Rs13,811.212 million during the current fiscal year (2019-20), the Ministry of Finance said here Thursday

The committee approve an amount of Rs160 million for the Federal Public Service Commission and Rs 1700.00 million for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal Program, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

In addition, the ECC also approved Rs.

11483 million for Special Security Division(SSD) (South) Phase-I whereas an amount of Rs.468.212 million was approved for or Special Communication Organization (SCO).

The cabinet committee also approved the deferment of monthly and quarterly fuel adjustments in the electricity bills of the consumers till June 2020The statement further added that the ECC had also given approval to the constitution of price Negotiation Committee for Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

