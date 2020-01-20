Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) gives approval for importing 0.3 million tons wheat

(@imziishan)

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, Monday gave approval for the import of 0.3 million tons of wheat to help overcome the demand-supply gap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, Monday gave approval for the import of 0.3 million tons of wheat to help overcome the demand-supply gap.

The import of wheat would be allowed till March 31, 2020, said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, adding that the first shipment of the imports is likely to arrive in the country by February 15.

The ECC has also directed the Punjab government and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASCO) to release their extra stocks to overcome the shortage, it said.

The statement added that the government of Punjab and PASSCO were having 4.1 million tons of wheat stocks available with them.

The committee also approved Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) waiver of Rs400 per bag to ensure supply of cheap fertilize to the farmers.