Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) Okays Continuation Of PM Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Thursday approved continuation of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for the fiscal year 2024-25 through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with revised price and subsidy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Thursday approved continuation of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package for the fiscal year 2024-25 through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with revised price and subsidy.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the cabinet committee meeting, according to press release issued by the finance ministry.

The proposal to continue the package was presented by the Industries & Production Division.

Furthermore, the ECC approved the request of Ministry of Industries & Production to declare Warehousing and Logistic Sector as an industry, it added

Among others the meeting was attended by Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain; Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan; Minister for Privatization, Abdul Aleem Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officials of the relevant ministries.

More Stories From Business