UrduPoint.com

Economic Costs Of Obesity In 8 Countries 0.8% To 2.4% Of GDP - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:24 PM

Economic Costs of Obesity in 8 Countries 0.8% to 2.4% of GDP - Report

A new report by World Obesity and the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International) published on Friday, showed that the economic impact of obesity in eight observed countries in 2019 lay between 0.8-2.4% of annual GDP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A new report by World Obesity and the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International) published on Friday, showed that the economic impact of obesity in eight observed countries in 2019 lay between 0.8-2.4% of annual GDP.

The research focused on Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, and Thailand, which were to represent diverse geographic and economic national contexts, according to the report, published by the BMJ medical journal.

"In per capita terms, costs of obesity in 2019 ranged from US$17 in India to US$940 in Australia. These economic costs are comparable to 1.

8% of gross domestic product (GDP) on average across the eight countries, ranging from 0.8% of GDP in India to 2.4% in Saudi Arabia," the authors of the report stated.

By 2060, the economic impacts from obesity are forecast to rise to 3.6% of GDP on average, from 2.4% in Spain to 4.9% in Thailand, according to the report.

The report calls for addressing the roots of obesity and increasing awareness of the global problem.

In late October, Spain's Minister for Consumer Affairs Alberto Garzon announced a ban for ads of high-sugar foods and drinks deemed harmful to children. One in three children in Spain is overweight or obese, the ministry stated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Thailand Australia Garzon Spain Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Mexico October 2019 From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital o ..

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

1 minute ago
 Students celebrate GB I-Day at GCU Lahore

Students celebrate GB I-Day at GCU Lahore

1 minute ago
 Steps to be taken to upgrade KMDC as a university: ..

Steps to be taken to upgrade KMDC as a university: Administrator

1 minute ago
 SAPM on Sindh Affairs condemns murders by PPP repr ..

SAPM on Sindh Affairs condemns murders by PPP representatives

1 minute ago
 62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.