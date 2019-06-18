UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Crises Over, Future Is Bright: SBP Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:21 AM

Economic crises over, future is bright: SBP Governor

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqar on Monday assured that the country has come out of the economic crises as it has achieved economic stability including financial one, which has created investors' confidence that is very positive signal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqar on Monday assured that the country has come out of the economic crises as it has achieved economic stability including financial one, which has created investors' confidence that is very positive signal.

"Uncertainty and instability was a serious challenge to the country, which is now over as the economic team tackled the situation very effectively. Pakistan's future is bright," he said while speaking at his first interaction with media here at the SBP Building.

He also answered questions by journalists in Islamabad through a video link.

He said the present government had assigned two major tasks to its economic team that is, bringing economic stability and ensuring inclusive economic growth in the country; where there is improvement in the life of the common man. The two main reasons for the economic instability were : external deficit and fiscal deficit. Now, these were being addressed effectively and in credible manner. The external/trade deficit situation was improving.

He said it was very positive development that the government had pledged not to borrow from State Bank of Pakistan. Instead, he added, it would borrow from the money market. This would save State Bank of Pakistan from printing new notes which pushed inflation.

About the exchange rate, SBP Governor said a fixed rate or free float currency policy were not in favour of the country. Rather, SBP had adopted the market-based policy for it. With increase it exchange rate, the trade deficit was coming down.

Regarding the key interest rate, Dr. Reza Baqar said SBP's Monetary Policy Committee did take into account the projected inflation before fixing it.

"We shall be fighting inflation to our best," he reassured, adding the interest rate was the best tool to control inflation.

He said the state bank had to work for three objectives including financial stability, maintaining exchange rate and for sustained economic growth.

He defended the agreement being signed with IMF maintaining that it had sent positive signals to the entire world about financial stability in Pakistan that had also built confidence among the local and foreign investors. After that, Pakistan Stock Exchange also strengthened.

"Going for IMF loan, every thing was being done in the interest of the country," he said and that all IMF conditions were dully fulfilled.

He informed the media that on July 3, 2019 IMF Board of Directors' meeting would be held and all details would be dully published which would make the things clear about the deal with the world credit body.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan IMF World Governor Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Man Pakistan Stock Exchange Money July 2019 Market Media All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

1 hour ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

1 hour ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

42 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

1 hour ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

1 hour ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.