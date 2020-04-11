Economic Crisis From COVID-19 to Be Protracted, Russia Has Means to Meet Duties - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for a long time after the disease has abated and that extensive support will be required to restart the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) - The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be felt for a long time after the disease has abated and that extensive support will be required to restart the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

"Will the crisis be felt? Yes, it will. It will be felt not one, not two days, and not one or two months. It will be a rather tough situation for the global economy, and therefore systemic support measures will be required in the medium and long term perspectives," Peskov said in a televised appearance.

The spokesman went on to say that the Russian government had the means to fulfill its social obligations to the citizens, which is a priority to President Vladimir Putin.

"The state has the necessary potential first of all to ensure the principle of the social character of our state, therefore social obligations are for our leadership, for President Putin, an absolute constant and an absolute priority," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed to the continued payments during the 2008 financial crisis as an example of the government's steadfastness.

As of Saturday, Russia has registered almost 13,600 cases of infection with COVID-19 with 106 deaths as a result while 1,045 people have recovered.