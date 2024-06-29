Economic development impossible without peace, stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that economic development is impossible without peace and stability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that economic development is impossible without peace and stability.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest the golden jubilee ceremony of 'Pegham-e-Pakistan', a ptv programme, here at Al Hamra Hall on Saturday. The host Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, renowned journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council of Pakistan Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi, Chairman Ruiyat Hilal Committee Dr Abdul Khabir Azad, Director General of Awqaf Department Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Shazia Bashir spoke on the occasion, while a large number of people from every school of thought attended the ceremony.

Ahsan Iqbal said that in 2018, an inept person severely damaged the first phase of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project. However, he mentioned, the present government had restored the confidence of China after a lot of hardwork and now China was extending full support to make Pakistan an economic power, but for this it was necessary to establish peace in the country. "If we cannot maintain peace in the country; friendly countries will also move away from us," he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the entire nation would have to get united to defeat extremism and terrorism on every front. He said that there was a time when Pakistan had been considered the leading country in South Asia. Malaysia and Korea also used to follow the development programmes of Pakistan. He said, "Due to our ignorance and mistakes, we slowly went down, although there is no lack of intellect and talent in the Pakistani nation, the reason is that our individual hard work and ability are not proving effective, thus failing to transform our individual efforts into collective performance.

" He cited, the countries which have developed in the world, have created peace and stability in their country; ensured the continuity of policies and implemented the agenda of reforms, and we also have to make such strategies more effective.

He said that if the entire nation decides that there would be no compromise on peace, stability, continuity of policies and reform agenda, then no one can stop Pakistan from developing fast.

The federal minister said that the incidents in Swat, Jarranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot were committed by a few people to defame Pakistan by playing with the religious sentiments of people. He appealed to the religious scholars to unite the nation against those who misinterpret islam. He said that today, Muslims are the most victims of atrocities in the world. Muslims and international human rights organizations are seemed helpless over the aggression against Palestine.

He said: "Unfortunately, Muslims have lagged behind in knowledge and practice. We have only speeches, slogans and sticks. We think that by harming our own people and property, we have raised the flag of knowledge." He said that at times, every knowledge of the world was led by Muslim thinkers and the Muslims used to seek guidance from the Holy Quran. He added that Bu Ali Sina and Khwarazmi were Muslim scientists but today, no inventor of new technology is seen in an Islamic country.

Other speakers were of the view that Pakistan Television has always propagated Pakistanism, the purpose of 'Pegham-e-Pakistan' programme is to educate the youth about the sacrifices of their ancestors and their struggle for the creation of Pakistan. They suggested that there was a need to organize more such programmes to eradicate prejudices in the new generation.