Economic Development Ministry Forecasts Inflation in Russia in 2022 at 13.4% - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Inflation in Russia, according to the Economic Development Ministry, will be 13.4 percent in 2022 and 5.5 percent in 2023, a Federal official familiar with the discussion of the ministry's draft forecast for 2023-2025 told reporters.

"Inflation estimates have been revised down significantly - if as of March the estimates were 17.5 percent, now they have been reduced to 13.4 percent at the end of the year, December on December," the official said.