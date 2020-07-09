UrduPoint.com
Economic Development Plan For DGK Chalked Out: Secretary Industries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Industries & Trade Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Thursday said that comprehensive plan for the economic development of Dera Ghazi Khan had been chalked out for a population of 451,000 in DGK.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat which reviewed DG Khan development Package.

The secretary said that under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department was determined to uplift backward and neglected areas of the province in order to boost economic activities and generate employment opportunities in accordance with Punjab Industrial Policy 2018.

He stated that this package was an insignia of a firm determination of the government to uplift the economy of poor and backward areas of DG Khan.

He also deliberated upon various aspects of the schemes. Artisan Village Taunsa Sharif, Up-gradation of Handicrafts Development Center Taunsa Sharif, Construction of Government Technical Training Institute Taunsa Sharif, Small Industrial Estate DG Khan, Loaning Schemes of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology DG Khan were thoroughly deliberated.

He mentioned that with the personal interest and efforts of Chief Minister Punjab, state-of-the-art Mir Chakkar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan was a precious gift of Punjab government for the people of South Punjab and it would prove a milestone for imparting latest technology to the youth of DGK.

Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal further stated that technical skills would be imparted to the youth of DG Khan and allied areas for getting jobs and curbing unemployment and poverty in DGK.

He emphasized that Public Safety Interoperable Communications (PSIC) and Technical education Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) should make all-out efforts by playing a strategic role for timely completion of the schemes on a fast track as per scheduled timelines. In addition to this, Secretary Industries directed that the authorities concerned should monitor the physical progress by visiting the projects on-site and take necessary steps to eradicate impediments in order to ensure the timely implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab vision in letter and spirit.

