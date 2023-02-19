UrduPoint.com

Economic Experts Upbeat About China's Growth, Contribution

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Economic experts upbeat about China's growth, contribution

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Economic experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are optimistic about China's economic growth outlook in 2023, saying that China will continue to be one of the major countries to see the strongest growth this year.

The IMF updated its World Economic Outlook and projected that China's economy will grow by 5.2 percent in 2023, 0.8 percentage points higher than the forecast in October last year. It forecast that China's economic growth will hit 4.5 percent next year.

China will continue to be one of the major countries to see the strongest growth this year, and its contribution to global economic growth will stand at 30 percent, Steven Barnett, IMF Senior Resident Representative in China, said in a keynote speech at a seminar on world economic situation.

The seminar was cohosted by the IMF Office in China and Institute of World Economics and politics of the Chinese academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

In contrast, the IMF updated its 2023 global growth outlook to expand by 2.9 percent, lower than the 3.4 percent growth rate registered in 2022.

Against this background, the outstanding performance of China's economy will help improve the global economic growth prospects, according to the IMF official.

With the optimization and adjustment of China's epidemic prevention policies, indicators such as transportation, total retail sales of consumer goods, and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) are improving, indicating that market optimism is increasing, said Li Xin, IMF Deputy Resident Representative in China. These factors have pushed the IMF to raise its forecast for China's economic growth in 2023.

The PMI for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in January, up from 47 last December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Huang Yiping, deputy dean of the National school of Development at Peking University, said that China's future development will rely more on an innovation-driven growth model.

It is crucial for China's economic development to encourage and guide private enterprises, foreign-funded enterprises, and other market players to actively participate in innovation, Huang said at the seminar.

Data showed that from 2020 to 2022, the Chinese economy posted an annual average growth of 4.5 percent, outpacing the world average of 1.8 percent and higher than those of other major economies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Guide January October December 2020 Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

13 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

15 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

15 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.