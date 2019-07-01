UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Forecast Fall In Turkey's June Inflation

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Economic forecast fall in Turkey's June inflation

Turkey's annual inflation rate in June is projected to drop to 15.78% in June, down from 18.71% in May, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Monday

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Turkey's annual inflation rate in June is projected to drop to 15.78% in June, down from 18.71% in May, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Monday.

A group of 15 economists expect a slight rise in monthly inflation of 0.08%, varying between minus 0.24% and 0.45%, according to the survey. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) will announce inflation figures for June on Wednesday.

The survey indicates that economists predict the year-end inflation rate to reach 15.

25%, with the lowest estimate at 13%, and the highest at 18%.

Over the last decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99% in March 2011, while it peaked at 25.24% in October 2018.

As laid out in Turkey's new economic program announced last September, the country's inflation rate target is 15.9% this year, 9.8% next year, and 6% in 2021.

According to an inflation report by Turkey's Central Bank released in April, year-end annual inflation is expected to hit 14.6% in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Bank March April May June September October 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

6 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 283, ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 94.75 points

8 minutes ago

Husband of woman in NAB chairman's leaked video ge ..

13 minutes ago

171 criminals held, looted items worth over Rs. 24 ..

8 minutes ago

Stagnant rainwater dangerous for cotton crop in Fa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.