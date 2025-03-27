Economic Growth Hinges On Political Harmony: President ICCI
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized that political stability is the backbone of economic progress and urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the country’s economic interests by resolving differences through dialogue.
Highlighting the significance of stability, he noted that uncertainty hampers investment, trade, and industrial development, making consensus-building essential for national progress, said a press issues here on Thursday.
He welcomed the government’s willingness to engage Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through constructive dialogue, calling it a commendable step towards ensuring political and economic stability.
He expressed confidence that this initiative would help restore investor confidence and strengthen Pakistan’s business climate.
Fostering dialogue between key political forces is crucial for addressing national challenges and creating a conducive environment for economic growth," he stated.
The ICCI President reiterated the business community’s strong support for peace, stability, and economic revival initiatives. He urged all political leaders to embrace dialogue as a means of securing Pakistan’s economic prosperity.
