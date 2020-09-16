UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Outlook In Germany Improve Significantly In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Economic outlook in Germany improve significantly in September

The indicator of economic sentiment in Germany continued to increase in September and rose by 5.9 points compared to the previous month to 77.4 points, according to the monthly expert survey published by the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The indicator of economic sentiment in Germany continued to increase in September and rose by 5.9 points compared to the previous month to 77.4 points, according to the monthly expert survey published by the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW) on Tuesday.

"Stalled Brexit talks and rising COVID-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood," said ZEW President Achim Wambach, adding that "experts continue to expect a noticeable recovery of the German economy." The assessment of the current economic situation in Germany also improved and increased by 15.

1 points to minus 66.2 points, according to the survey among almost 180 analysts.

With the increase of both the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment as well as the assessment of the economic situation in Germany, "the overall outlook has improved significantly compared to the previous month," ZEW noted.

"However, the still negative outlook for the banking sector reveals fears of a rising number of loan defaults in the coming six months," added Wambach.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan German Germany Brexit September

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 2 youth in IIOJK

4 minutes ago

NA adopts motion to refer Anti-Terrorism (Third Am ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate new Japanese Prime Minist ..

51 minutes ago

ECC increases limit of importing duty free cars un ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests 106 over FETO terror links

4 minutes ago

Germany Offered US to Spend up to $1.2Bln on LNG T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.