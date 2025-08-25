Economic Partnership With Malaysia Priority For ICCI: Nasir Mansoor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A high-profile delegation of more than eighty prominent businessmen and investors representing diverse economic sectors has arrived in Kuala Lumpur.
The delegation will take part in the Business Opportunity Conference (BOC) and ICCI Global Gateway Awards 2025.
The prestigious event, organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), is aimed at boosting trade, investment, collaboration, cultural exchange, and tourism promotion between Pakistan and Malaysia, said a press release issued here Monday.
On the eve of the departure of the delegation, the ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi advised the participants to grasp and en-cash this golden opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s true business potential before the world.
The BOC and awards ceremony will hopefully be attended by top dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Governor of Malacca, Federal ministers from both countries, leading CEOs, diplomats, diaspora leaders, and senior media professionals.
The program will feature exclusive B2B networking sessions, investment matchmaking, and business dialogues, facilitated by the Malaysian government, international business leaders, and the High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia. Alongside business interactions, delegates will also explore Malaysia’s rich heritage and culture through guided tours and entertainment programs.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi further remarked that this milestone initiative would serve as a powerful branding platform for Pakistani enterprises to build strategic alliances, secure joint ventures, and strengthen economic diplomacy.
“This is the time to encash the opportunity, promote Pakistani products, and establish lasting partnerships with Malaysian counterparts,” he emphasized.
