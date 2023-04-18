Economic Pessimism in US Hits New High With 69% of Americans Holding Negative Views - Poll

Almost 70% of the public in the United States has negative views about the country's current and future economic prospects, a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Almost 70% of the public in the United States has negative views about the country's current and future economic prospects, a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey revealed on Tuesday.

"A record 69% of the public holds negative views about the economy both now and in the future, the highest percentage in the survey's 17-year history," a release on the survey said.

Amid persistent inflation, higher interest rates and recession worries, Americans have never been more negative about the economy, the release said.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said the significant increase of food prices affected them the hardest and this percentage is consistent across racial groups, political parties and income, the release said.

In addition, 67% of respondents said that their wages are not keeping up with inflation, 26% said they are and only 5% said their household income is growing faster than inflation, the release said.

Eighty-one percent of those surveyed say they are spending less on entertainment, travel and eating out, and are using their savings to buy necessities, the release said.

The spate of negative views is affecting President Joe Biden's popularity with widespread disapproval of his handling of the economy by 62% to 34% margin - from the 57% to 38% margin in the last survey, the release added.