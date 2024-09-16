ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The government is fully cognizant of the challenges faced by the business community and is making concerted efforts to address their concerns, ensuring their well being and contributing to the country's prosperity.

This was said by Member National Assembly ( MNA) Malik Abrar Ahmed while addressing the hugely attended Founder Group’s reception hosted by Group leader TWA Tarnol Wajid Ayub in honour of President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said a news release here on Monday.

The event was attended by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Malik Sohail Khan Kamrial, Ehsan Bajwa, MPAs Raja Hanif, Ziaullah Shah, Malik Maqsood, former MPA Sardar Iftikhar Khan Mittu and former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Chaudhry Riffat Javaid.

Malik Abrar highlighted the vital role of the business community in powering the economy, underscoring the need for prompt resolution of their issues to ensure the country's continued progress and success.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting the ICCI in its endeavors to facilitate ease of doing business for the entrepreneurial community.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari reiterated the Chamber's commitment to serving the community, stating that its doors are always open to address problems and facilitate ease of doing business. During his tenure, he has made concerted efforts to strengthen linkages for business promotion, with a special focus on tourism development.

The main initiatives included conducting foreign trips to explore new business opportunities and hosting Tourism Summits in Skardu to showcase the breathtaking treasures of the northern areas. These efforts have helped highlight the region's vast tourism potential, attracting investors and tourists alike, he added.

He urged policymakers to consult with business leaders and involve them in the decision-making process while formulating economic policies. This collaborative approach, he argued, is crucial for creating sustainable and effective policies that drive economic growth and development.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI, under the visionary leadership of President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, is dedicated to serving the business community with unwavering commitment and selflessness.

With a focus on promoting economic growth and development, the Chamber has been instrumental in addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs and traders, providing them with a platform to voice their issues and find solutions.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General United Business Group, emphasized the need to accord respect to the business community if Pakistan is to achieve progress and prosperity. He stressed that recognizing the contributions of business leaders is essential for inspiring the younger generation to pursue entrepreneurship and excel in their lives.

Furthermore, Bakhtawari urged the government to incorporate the success stories of businessmen into educational textbooks. This, he believes, will not only encourage the business community but also motivate young people to emulate these role models and strive for excellence.

Nasir Qureshi, Council Member ICCI acknowledged the challenges being faced by the business community, but praised the ICCI for its unwavering support.

He commended Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Zafar Bakhtawari, citing their selfless dedication to serving the community and society at large.

He described them as a source of inspiration and motivation for the business fraternity, exemplifying the ICCI's commitment to promoting the interests of its members.

Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI stressed the imperative of unity among the business community to effectively address their challenges and compel the government to take decisive action.

Sheikh Aamir Waheed, former President of the ICCI urged the government to prioritize the resolution of the IPPs (Independent Power Producers) issue, citing its significance for the business community.