Economic Recovery Gathers Pace, Industrial Growth Accelerating: Asad Umar
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the industrial growth in the country was accelerating as economic recovery gathered pace.
In a tweet, the minister said large scale manufacturing grew by 5.46% in July to October 2020 as compared to same period last year.
"Growth in October was even higher at 6.66% compared to October last year," he added.