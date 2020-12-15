Economic recovery gathers pace, industrial growth accelerating: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the industrial growth in the country was accelerating as economic recovery gathered pace.

In a tweet, the minister said large scale manufacturing grew by 5.46% in July to October 2020 as compared to same period last year.

"Growth in October was even higher at 6.66% compared to October last year," he added.