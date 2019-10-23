UrduPoint.com
Economic Reform Measures To Strengthen Economy, Boost Investors' Confidence: Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday said that incumbent government's economic reform measures would reinvigorate the country's economy, noting investors' confidence was rebounding as economy was taking corrective measures

Federal Minister was talking to Australian High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw who called on him here, said a press statement by the ministry. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was also present in the meeting.

Discussing bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in Gwadar, Khusro Bakhtyar said ongoing phase of CPEC would bring about socio-economic benefits for the welfare of people.

He said that CPEC offers enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty. He stated that CPEC had now entered into its second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and business to Business industrial cooperation.

The Minister informed the Australian High Commissioner about the steps taken by the Federal government for the welfare of people. The Government was focusing on promotion of ICT, artificial intelligence, tourism and agriculture, he added.

He also said that the less developed areas were top priority of the government, therefore more resources needed to be put in for the marginalized areas of Baluchistan, KP, Southern Punjab and interior Sindh.

High Commissioner Dr. Geoffrey Shaw expressed pleasure at the government's emphasis on socio-economic welfare of the people and making interventions for achieving sustained economic growth and development.

He said that Pakistan and Australia could expand the scope ofbilateral relations by cooperating in various sectors.

