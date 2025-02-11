Economic reforms report analysis of 120 reforms implement in 11 months

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Mishal Pakistan, the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum’s New Economic and Societies Platform, has officially launched the first-ever Pakistan Reforms Report 2025.

This groundbreaking report is a first-of-its-kind initiative documenting over 120 key reforms undertaken by the Shahbaz Sharif government since assuming office in March 2024, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The covering a comprehensive assessment period from January 2024 to the end of January 2025, the report provides an unprecedented, data-driven analysis of the government’s policy and governance transformations.

 For the first time in Pakistan, a comprehensive effort has been made to systematically document the government’s reform agenda. Over the past 11 months, more than 120+ reforms have been implemented across multiple sectors, shaping the country’s governance, economic policies, legal frameworks, and institutional efficiencies.

This initiative is crucial in providing an accurate and transparent account of policy transformations, allowing stakeholders—including policymakers, businesses, and international institutions—to engage with and evaluate Pakistan’s evolving governance landscape.

By bridging the information gap, the Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 ensures that reforms are acknowledged and analysed and serve as a foundation for future governance advancements. 

Unlike most international reports that capture data only from January to May every year, the Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 offers a full-year assessment, presenting a more accurate and holistic picture of governance, accountability, and inclusivity reforms.

Speaking at the launch of the Pakistan Reforms Report 2025, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum, highlighted the significance of the report and said, “The Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 is an unprecedented initiative aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in governance reforms.

While international assessments often focus on fragmented data, this report presents a full-spectrum analysis of how Pakistan has transformed under the Shahbaz Sharif administration." He further said, “By documenting reforms in a structured and accessible manner, we empower policymakers, businesses, and global institutions with the knowledge needed to engage with Pakistan’s evolving governance landscape.”

The Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 is an essential resource for policymakers, investors, academics, and development organizations seeking to understand Pakistan’s evolving governance framework. Through extensive research, data collection, and stakeholder engagement, the report provides a structured, transparent, and comprehensive overview of the government’s performance in key areas.

Mishal Pakistan is an award-winning business intelligence, public policy, and strategic communications institution. As the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mishal Pakistan contributes to several global competitiveness indices, including the Global Competitiveness Report, Global Growth Index, Global Gender Gap Index, Global travel and Tourism Development Report, and the Network Readiness Index.

The organization has been at the forefront of media development, governance innovation, and digital transformation in Pakistan.

More Stories From Business