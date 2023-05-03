Economic scenario calls for strong public-private partnership: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Ongoing economic scenario calls for further strengthening of public-private sector relations, and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aims to promote trade and investment in the country through enacting upon the policies of the government and securing a business friendly environment in the country.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar stated this while briefing the participants of 52nd PN Staff Course, led by Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan, here at LCCI on Wednesday. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that the glorious history of the Lahore Chamber dates back to 1923 when it was established under the name of Northern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He informed the participants that the Lahore Chamber had completed its 100 years. "Today, it stands out as the premier business support organization of the country having the largest membership base with around 32,000 members representing a cross section of trade and industry," he added.

He said that the primary function of LCCI was policy advocacy. Through its Research and Development Department, the Chamber identified the issues and their viable solutions with the input of standing committees focused on the various sectors. These issues were taken up at the highest forums of government for their early resolution. He said that LCCI facilitated the business community by keeping them aware of the opportunities and challenges originating from the globalization of trade and investment.

Deputy Commander Navy War College, Commodore Ahsan Ahmed Khan said that the shift in global focus from geopolitics to geo-economics had resulted in a greater emphasis on economic interests over political ones. In order to effectively address both traditional and non-traditional threats, including economic ones, it is important for policymakers to have a comprehensive understanding of how the industry works and the inter relation between security and economy.

As part of this effort, the Navy Staff courses are now placing greater emphasis on war fighting across all fronts, including the economic front, he said, adding that the goal is to develop a better understanding of the economic aspects of warfare and how it impacts national security.

Ahsan said to prepare future policy makers to address these challenges, the Navy is establishing the Maritime Center of Excellence. This think tank will focus on developing innovative policies and strategies that can meet the needs of new phenomena.

In recognition of the growing importance of the Blue Economy, the Navy has also organized several events and workshops, including the Maritime Security Workshop and World Maritime Day, he informed and further said these initiatives aim to enhance understanding of the economic opportunities and challenges presented by the maritime sector, and to develop strategies that can maximize the benefits while minimizing risks.

Overall, the Navy's efforts to prioritize economic interests in its policy-making and strategic planning reflect a broader shift in global focus, and underscore the importance of understanding the interplay between economic and security concerns in the modern era.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI prepares budget proposals and sends them to government for consideration so that tax anomalies could be rectified and private sector representatives may be encouraged to take new business initiatives. He said that LCCI is stressing upon the need of broadening the tax base so that existing taxpayers are not burdened and government may easily meet the target of tax collection. He said that LCCI gives feedback to the government on various public policies e.g. Industrial policy, Investment Policy, SME Policy and Trade Policy etc. LCCI also organizes Seminars, Workshops and Conferences for capacity building of its members.

The LCCI President said that Lahore Chamber regularly organizes various annual events that include Ambassadors' Dinner, Achievement Awards, Export Trophy and LCCI IT Awards etc. The Honourable President of Pakistan, Honourable Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab or Governor Punjab normally grace these events as the Chief Guest. LCCI has signed lots of MOUs with national and international organizations related to trade and other important fields like healthcare, banking, education, diplomatic affairs etc. Apart from pursuing its main objective, LCCI carries out Corporate Social Responsibility quite actively. Such activities include donations to hospitals and educational institutes and participating in relief activities as and when needed.

He said that Lahore Chamber has taken a distinctive step by way of establishing Smart Services for the maximum facilitation of our members. Presently, there are number of help desks operating in Lahore Chamber under one-roof. Organizations like SMEDA, Excise & Taxation, LESCO, FBR, Bank of Punjab, UBL, PCSIR, PIA, Punjab Land Records Authority and WASA etc. are cooperating with LCCI in this connection. In addition to that, our members are benefitting from NADRA, Passport Facilitation Center, NADRA E-Sahulat Center, Driving License and Police Khidmat Markaz etc. LCCI is of the view that enhancing exports is the only way to revive the economy. For this purpose, we have also established LCCI Export Counter to guide our members regarding the potential export markets and exportable items.

He apprised the participants from Pakistan Nay War College of his vision, which is centered upon creating a conducive environment for the business community. Our view is that successful resolution of the business community's issues will naturally result in resolution of the society's ills. We have declared the coming year as the Business Compliance & Facilitation Year and also assured the government of our highest respect and cooperation.

He also appreciated the top management of Pakistan Navy who took excellent initiative by way of organizing Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference from 10-12 February 2023 in Karachi Expo Center. That event proved a great success for creating maritime awareness and most importantly laying foundation for the blue economy to jump-start economic activities in the maritime sector of Pakistan. We from private sector are equally keen to become partner of Pakistan Navy for exploiting the untapped potential of blue economy.