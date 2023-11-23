Open Menu

Economic Sovereignty Imperative For Sustained Growth: FCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said here on Thursday economic sovereignty was imperative to achieve the objective of sustained growth and for the purpose the country must get rid of aid and debts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said here on Thursday economic sovereignty was imperative to achieve the objective of sustained growth and for the purpose the country must get rid of aid and debts.

Addressing a seminar on “Breaking the aid and debt chains”, jointly organised by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), he said that financial mismanagement, coupled with policy related structural issues, had pushed Pakistan into a deep economic crisis.

He explained in detail debt management, financial market, foreign aid, power and politics related issues, and said that record increase in psx was indicating a bright future for Pakistan. "However, we must strengthen our institutions by observing financial discipline, coupled with transparency and judicious spending," he added.

He also appreciated the organization of the seminar and said that it would help the authorities concerned in formulating the future economic policies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chamber Market Commerce Industry Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

38 seconds ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

39 seconds ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

41 seconds ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

43 seconds ago
 Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

7 minutes ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

7 minutes ago
Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

7 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

7 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

7 minutes ago
 Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabs ..

Seven day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in G ..

Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Three-day Urs celebration of Sakhi Jam Datar concl ..

Three-day Urs celebration of Sakhi Jam Datar concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business