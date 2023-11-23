Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said here on Thursday economic sovereignty was imperative to achieve the objective of sustained growth and for the purpose the country must get rid of aid and debts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq said here on Thursday economic sovereignty was imperative to achieve the objective of sustained growth and for the purpose the country must get rid of aid and debts.

Addressing a seminar on “Breaking the aid and debt chains”, jointly organised by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), he said that financial mismanagement, coupled with policy related structural issues, had pushed Pakistan into a deep economic crisis.

He explained in detail debt management, financial market, foreign aid, power and politics related issues, and said that record increase in psx was indicating a bright future for Pakistan. "However, we must strengthen our institutions by observing financial discipline, coupled with transparency and judicious spending," he added.

He also appreciated the organization of the seminar and said that it would help the authorities concerned in formulating the future economic policies.