Economic Stability Hinges On Political Stability: Irfan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said on Sunday that economic stability hinged on political stability in the country because economic development was impossible without ending political instability.

He expressed these views while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of Pakistan Economic Reporters Association (PERA) here at PIAF office (Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front).

The political parties would now have to focus more on the economy instead of politics, he said and asserted, "Our neighboring countries India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have gone far ahead of us. Interest rates have broken the industry's back, we all have to be on the same page for a bailout package from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

On this occasion, PIAF Chairman Fahim-ur-Rahman Sehgal said that importance of media in the present era was unprecedented, therefore it should play its role for economic stability and improvement. He added that government should reconsider its decision as three holidays were enough on Eid-ul-Fitr, because it would help save Rs 5 billion of the government.

He also advocated the reforms in the FBR (Federal board of Revenue), citing that these would definitely get the business community rid of cumbersome taxation procedures.

Former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar said that rupee devaluation against US Dollar would further rise the inflation ratio, which would affect the poor the most.

Mian Muhammad Ali and Mian Abuzar Shad also addressed the event.

