UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Stability Top Priority, Says State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Economic stability top priority, says State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that stabilising economy was a top priority while effective and comprehensive measures were being put in place for improving economy gradually

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir has said that stabilising economy was a top priority while effective and comprehensive measures were being put in place for improving economy gradually.

He was talking to business community under the leadership of Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Regional Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), here at FPCCI Regional Office, according to Federation's spokesman here on Sunday.

The SBP governor said that reasons behind increasing trade deficit in recent years was the absence of a market-based exchange rate.

Dr Reza Baqir said, "In previous years, whenever the trade deficit increased, the exchange rate did not adjust as it was kept fixed. And it led to increase in the deficit since there was an intervention in the system." National economy suffered a huge loss when the money in exchequer ended, he said and added, "However, we have brought the exchange rate in the market system by devising a policy that ensures monitoring of supply and demand movements.

" The SBP governor said that it was his priority to bring sustainable growth in the banking business and the situation was better now than it was six months ago. He said that reforms had also been initiated and the central bank was also focused on SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) development.

Dr Reza said that due to a sustained policy focus, the country's exports had increased by 10 to 20 per cent. The government, he said, desired to increase in profitability of private business and to promote employment. And if the private sector still had some issues with the public sector, the government would make all out efforts to resolve their problems, he assured.

"We believe in competition, as without this we cannot progress. So the private sector must come forward and play its part for the prosperity of Pakistan," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Bank Progress Money Sunday Market All Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Russian Company Looking to Design Engine for Super ..

4 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Ambassador to Ethiopia presents credent ..

16 minutes ago

Israeli Army Source Confirms Loss of Drone in Leba ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's United Engine Corporation Can Design Engi ..

51 minutes ago

Omani Oil Minister Says Too Early to Assess If OPE ..

1 hour ago

At Least 1 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Japan Due to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.