Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, industry, services, energy, information technology and telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Economic Survey, containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year will be launched in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the launching ceremony.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change and social protections will also be described in detail in the economic survey.