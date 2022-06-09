Economic Survey for outgoing financial year 2021-22 will be launched today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will chair the ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Economic Survey for the outgoing financial year 2021-22 will be launched at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.

It will provide details on the major socio-economic initiatives during the financial year 2021-22.

Pakistan Economic Survey contains performance of the various sectors of the economy including Agriculture, Industry and Services.