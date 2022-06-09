Economic Survey For Outgoing Financial Year 2021-22 Will Be Launched Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2022 | 11:52 AM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail will chair the ceremony.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Economic Survey for the outgoing financial year 2021-22 will be launched at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday.
It will provide details on the major socio-economic initiatives during the financial year 2021-22.
Pakistan Economic Survey contains performance of the various sectors of the economy including Agriculture, Industry and Services.