Economic Survey to be unveiled on Thursday

The federal government is all set to unveil the pre-budget document, Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20 on June 11 (Thursday), to share the performance of key economic indicators and that of various sectors of the economy during the outgoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The federal government is all set to unveil the pre-budget document, Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20 on June 11 (Thursday), to share the performance of key economic indicators and that of various sectors of the economy during the outgoing year.

The pre-budget document is scheduled to be shared with media at a press conference here during which an overview of the economic progress made in recent years in Pakistan would also be provided, official sources said.

The Survey would highlight the main features of the policies undertaken by the present government, which are focused on bringing macro-economic stability and putting the economy on growth trajectory.

The survey would cover the development of all the important sectors of economy, including growth and investment, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal development, money and credit, capital markets, inflation, debt and liabilities.

The survey would also highlight the performance of agriculture, education, health and nutrition, besides showing the overall population, labour force and employment, poverty, transport and communication and per capita income.

It would also highlight issues of environment, contingent liabilities, tax expenditure as well as economic and social indicators.

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 12, the government would present its Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Parliament, with special focus on fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

This year the budget comes at a difficult time when the overall economy across the world including Pakistan has faced a huge dent due to lock down imposed to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile the government would also launch the annual plan, highlighting government's preparation and planning for the upcoming fiscal year in different sectors of national economy.