SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, a cargo vessel loaded with 214 pure electric buses travelled across the Pacific from China to arrive in Chile. These buses are set to begin providing transportation services to local residents at the end of February.

This is an order delivered by Chinese bus maker Yutong Bus to its Chilean customer. These buses are equipped to meet the transportation needs of commuters traveling between the main urban areas and surrounding towns of Santiago, the capital city.

Following booming overseas demand, China's car exports have seen explosive growth in recent years thanks to the growing popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs), with domestic traditional automakers and newcomers entering overseas markets.

It is widely believed that, Latin America, a blue ocean market where automakers have invested heavily, boasts great market potential despite its relatively late start. In the first five months of last year, China's exports of NEVs to Latin America surged 26.5 percent year on year to reach 337,000. Chinese-brand automobiles have become a familiar presence on the roads in countries like Chile and Mexico.