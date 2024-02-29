Economic Watch: China's Automakers Explore Latin America Market
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
At the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, a cargo vessel loaded with 214 pure electric buses travelled across the Pacific from China to arrive in Chile
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, a cargo vessel loaded with 214 pure electric buses travelled across the Pacific from China to arrive in Chile. These buses are set to begin providing transportation services to local residents at the end of February.
This is an order delivered by Chinese bus maker Yutong Bus to its Chilean customer. These buses are equipped to meet the transportation needs of commuters traveling between the main urban areas and surrounding towns of Santiago, the capital city.
Following booming overseas demand, China's car exports have seen explosive growth in recent years thanks to the growing popularity of new energy vehicles (NEVs), with domestic traditional automakers and newcomers entering overseas markets.
It is widely believed that, Latin America, a blue ocean market where automakers have invested heavily, boasts great market potential despite its relatively late start. In the first five months of last year, China's exports of NEVs to Latin America surged 26.5 percent year on year to reach 337,000. Chinese-brand automobiles have become a familiar presence on the roads in countries like Chile and Mexico.
Recent Stories
Rana Ayub assumes charge as CEO MEPCO
HEC chairman inaugurates new Faculty at UAF
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test brief scores
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits
WAPDA reviews land issues of Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed
Drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered
KP Assembly; Madam Speaker pledges to lead the house effectively
SMIU's 2nd Global Congress concludes
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi's remand till March 28
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU
More Stories From Business
-
SECP seeks public consultation on conduct of meetings of shareholders3 minutes ago
-
ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.038 billion29 minutes ago
-
9th ‘Invention to Innovation Summit’ at PU concludes33 minutes ago
-
Slowing inflation in Germany, France boosts rate-cut hopes36 minutes ago
-
Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 202350 minutes ago
-
WTO ministers struggle to forge fish, farm, digital deals48 minutes ago
-
British Airways owner IAG, Air France-KLM post bumper profits22 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mixed before US inflation data22 minutes ago
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG2 hours ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February2 hours ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project2 hours ago