Open Menu

Economist, Business Leaders Hails Inflation In Pakistan Reach At Single Digit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Economist, business leaders hails inflation in Pakistan reach at single digit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Economists and business leaders hailed on Wednesday that Inflation in Pakistan has reached at single digit after three years, on which the business community and household consumers expressed its pleasure.

At present, the inflation rate in the country is 9.6% and in rural areas, the inflation is up to 6.3 %, which is also an indicator of the decrease in the prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile Speaking to APP, renowned economist, and Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Sajid Amin said that the inflation rate touched to its climax of 40% and now it is natural to come down.

He said that this global trend of inflation is coming down, which is affecting every country in region and the global market.

Along with this, there has been a significant reduction in the inflation rate in rural areas and this will have a positive impact on the country's economy, he said.

President , Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) , Atif Ikram Sheikh lauded Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation rate slowed to 9.6% in August, the first single-digit reading in almost three years.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated further to 9.6% year-on-year in August, down from the previous month’s 11.

1%

He said the economy had been battling with inflation topping 20% since May 2022, peaking at a staggering 38% last May and these skyrocketing inflation rates coincided with the reforms implemented as part of a much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

He also expressed satisfaction over the "nosediving of inflation rate" in the country and up-gradation of credit rankings by international financial institutions, including Fitch and Moody’s.

Atif said that that Pakistan’s exports have the potential to reach $ 60 billion, but due to the high cost of electricity in Pakistan, the industry is affected.

He also said FPCCI showed its confidence in the role of special investment facilitation council for the revival of the country’s economy.

The President FPCCI stressed implementing measures to stabilize energy prices at 9 cents and ensure a fair pricing mechanism that does not overburden industrial consumers.”

According to PBS ,inflation rate in Pakistan eased to 9.6% in August 2024, down from 11.1% in the previous month, marking the lowest reading since October 2021.

Prices eased for housing and utilities (22.2% vs 25.3% in July 2024), transportation (3.2% vs 12.2%), clothing and footwear (17.3% vs 18.2%) and restaurants and hotels (10% vs 11.2%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Electricity Exports Business Reading Price Chamber May July August October Market Commerce From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

1 minute ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

9 minutes ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

4 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

5 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

5 hours ago
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

17 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

19 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business