Economists Foresee Malaysia To Post Lower Growth In Q2

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Economists expected Malaysia to post lower growth in the second quarter on slowing global economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Economists expected Malaysia to post lower growth in the second quarter on slowing global economy.

UOB Global Economics and Markets Research said Thursday in a note that April to June economic indicators have pointed to a further slowdown in Malaysia's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2023, which the research house projected to settle at 3.2 percent year on year.

The latest GDP growth projection is lower than its initial estimate of 4.

1 percent. It also moderated from Malaysia's first-quarter growth of 5.6 percent.

Despite the slower growth projection in the second quarter, UOB maintained Malaysia's full-year GDP growth projection at 4.4 percent for now.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Research also expected Malaysia to record slower growth of 2.9 percent year on year in the second quarter following the release of the latest indicators.

"Growth is expected to be weighed down by moderation and contraction across all sectors," said the research house.

