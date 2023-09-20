Open Menu

Economists See Challenging Exports Outlook For Malaysia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Economists said on Wednesday that they see a challenging outlook for Malaysia's exports amid global headwinds

Economists said on Wednesday that they see a challenging outlook for Malaysia's exports amid global headwinds.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) Global Economics & Market Research said in a note that given that Malaysia's exports have underperformed over the past three months, it downgraded Malaysia's full-year export outlook to -9 percent for 2023, from -7 percent previously.

According to the research house, Malaysia's gross exports recorded a steeper-than-expected decline of 18.6 percent year on year in August, as compared to its forecast of -15 percent.

The decline marked the biggest fall since May 2020 and the sixth straight month of contraction, which is the longest declining streak since late 2008.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research said in a note that it maintained its projection for Malaysia's exports at -6.4 percent in 2023, despite the sharp fall of exports in August.

