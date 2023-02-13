UrduPoint.com

Economists See Slower Growth For Malaysia In 2023 Amid Weak External Demand

Economists said on Monday that Malaysia's growth is to moderate in 2023 amid weak external demand after the country registered an economic growth of 8.7 percent in 2022

Hong Leong Investment Bank Research said in a note that in view of the external headwinds and diminishing base effect, it maintained its expectation for Malaysia to grow at a more moderate pace of 4 percent this year.

Nonetheless, it said China's recent reopening is anticipated to help push the recovery in tourist arrivals and lend some support to export growth.

Domestic demand is also expected to continue to support growth, albeit at a more moderate pace, amid the continued gradual recovery in the labor market.

As for the Maybank Investment Bank, Malaysia's economic growth is expected to moderate to 4 percent this year after the 8.7 percent surge last year which reflected the positive impact of full economic opening.

