Economy back on growth path as predicted two years back: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said they country's economy was back on growth path as he had predicted before two years in April 2019.

The minister said he had predicted that it would take the economy two years to come on growth path and the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

"He said that those who are asking how suddenly the economic growth accelerated should watch my video clip where I had said that it will take two years," the minister tweeted while sharing his video clip of April 3, 2019 on the subject.

The federal minister said it was clear policy of the government of Imran Khan to put the economy on sustainable growth path instead of taking the decision that might have immediate acceptance but were not good for economy.