UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Back On Growth Path As Predicted Two Years Back: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Economy back on growth path as predicted two years back: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said they country's economy was back on growth path as he had predicted before two years in April 2019.

The minister said he had predicted that it would take the economy two years to come on growth path and the current growth rate has proven that prediction.

"He said that those who are asking how suddenly the economic growth accelerated should watch my video clip where I had said that it will take two years," the minister tweeted while sharing his video clip of April 3, 2019 on the subject.

The federal minister said it was clear policy of the government of Imran Khan to put the economy on sustainable growth path instead of taking the decision that might have immediate acceptance but were not good for economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Asad Umar April 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 73 more lives during last 24 hours ..

4 minutes ago

Foundry exhibitions keep pace with Dubai&#039;s cu ..

21 minutes ago

EU clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ado ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

11 hours ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.