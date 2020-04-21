UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy In China's COVID-19 Epicenter Contracted 39.2% In First Quarter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Economy in China's COVID-19 Epicenter Contracted 39.2% in First Quarter

The GDP in China's Hubei province, the country's epicenter of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), fell 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the local statistics bureau said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The GDP in China's Hubei province, the country's epicenter of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), fell 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the local statistics bureau said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the province's GDP was 637.935 billion Yuan [about $90 billion]. Based on comparable prices, it fell 39.2 percent from the same period of the previous year," the statement said.

To contain the new coronavirus from spreading further in Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei province, local authorities introduced the strictest lockdown measures in the province from Jan 23.

All transportation connections between Hubei province and neighboring cities and provinces were shut down. Local residents were also confined to their residential compounds for more than two months, when they were only allowed to go outside to buy basic life necessities.

The lockdown measures began to ease in cities around Wuhan in late March after the number of new infections fell sharply. The lockdown in Wuhan was eventually lifted on April 8.

The lockdown measures in other parts of China also brought similar negative impact to the nation's economic growth in the first quarter. Official figures showed China's GDP fell 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Wuhan Buy Same March April 2020 All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Says Instructed Administration to Devise Pla ..

10 seconds ago

Philippine President Offers $197,000 to Citizen Wh ..

12 seconds ago

UK Chairman of Accounting Giant KPMG Warns of 'Eco ..

13 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 21 Apr 2020

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.