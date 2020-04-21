The GDP in China's Hubei province, the country's epicenter of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), fell 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the local statistics bureau said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The GDP in China's Hubei province, the country's epicenter of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), fell 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the local statistics bureau said in a statement on its official website on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, the province's GDP was 637.935 billion Yuan [about $90 billion]. Based on comparable prices, it fell 39.2 percent from the same period of the previous year," the statement said.

To contain the new coronavirus from spreading further in Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei province, local authorities introduced the strictest lockdown measures in the province from Jan 23.

All transportation connections between Hubei province and neighboring cities and provinces were shut down. Local residents were also confined to their residential compounds for more than two months, when they were only allowed to go outside to buy basic life necessities.

The lockdown measures began to ease in cities around Wuhan in late March after the number of new infections fell sharply. The lockdown in Wuhan was eventually lifted on April 8.

The lockdown measures in other parts of China also brought similar negative impact to the nation's economic growth in the first quarter. Official figures showed China's GDP fell 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.