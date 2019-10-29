UrduPoint.com
Economy Is The Biggest Problem For An Overwhelming Majority Of Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:37 PM

Economy is the biggest problem for an overwhelming majority of Pakistanis

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 53% Pakistanis opine that inflation is the biggest problem faced by Pakistan these days

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 53% Pakistanis opine that inflation is the biggest problem faced by Pakistan these days.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion what is the biggest problem faced by Pakistan these days?” In response, 53% said inflation, 23% said unemployment, 8% said Kashmir issue, 4% said corruption, 4% said water crisis, 2% said political instability, 1% said load shedding, 2% said dengue virus, and 2% said others

