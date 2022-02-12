Economy moving in right direction: Tarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin has said that the economy of the country is moving in the right direction.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working on the Inclusive and Sustainable Growth to avoid and not to go for loans to IMF in the future.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Kamyab Jawab Markazat Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here on Saturday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that they had to pay attention towards our productive areas including industries, agriculture, information technology, housing and trade sectors for inclusive sustainable growth.

He said that the present government had launched Kamyab Jawan Programme to empower the youth and it was a successful programme. He also lauded Usman Dar to be energetic and for his efforts to this effect.

Tarin said that the government had started another programme named Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), which had currently been launched in KPK and Balochistan.

It was a big programme of Rs1.4 trillion, he said adding that KPP was being launched across the country from February 16. A big SMEs programme would be launched soon.

He said that the government had formulated rules but those were not being implemented properly and he had also taken notice of the FBR raids.

The minister said that only 2 million pay income tax out of 38 million families.

He said that retails was about 18 to 20 trillion and under the government's tax network there were only 3 to 4 trillion and 16 trillion were out of it. Tax should be on sales.

The SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar addressing to the ceremony said that after the KCCI, they would visit to Multan and Rawalpindi chamber of commerce and industries for the inauguration of the Kamyab Jawan Centres.

He said that they would soon visit the metropolis again to open 5000 shops under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Dar said that under the programme a good amount had been distributed among the youth so far.

The SAPM further said that the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had taken revolutionary steps for the Kamyab Jawab Programme to facilitate the youth in the country.