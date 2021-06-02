UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Of EU Countries To Return To Pre-Crisis Level By End Of 2022 - European Commission

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:44 PM

Economy of EU Countries to Return to Pre-Crisis Level by End of 2022 - European Commission

The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Economic activity is due to return to the pre-crisis level this year ... We expect all member states' economies to return to pre-crisis level by end of next year," Dombrovskis said at a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union All

Recent Stories

Politics is my passion but showbiz is the business ..

19 minutes ago

Iran reports 11,620 new COVID-19 cases, 2,935,443 ..

2 minutes ago

Riots in Syria's Manbij leave 4 dead: monitor

2 minutes ago

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

28 minutes ago

Tajikistan proposes 'trade corridor' to access Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Zahoor Shah takes charge of Distt Election Commiss ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.