Economy Of EU Countries To Return To Pre-Crisis Level By End Of 2022 - European Commission
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:44 PM
The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
"Economic activity is due to return to the pre-crisis level this year ... We expect all member states' economies to return to pre-crisis level by end of next year," Dombrovskis said at a briefing.