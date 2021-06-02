Economy of EU Countries to Return to Pre-Crisis Level by End of 2022 - European Commission

The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The economy of all member states of the European Union is expected to return to the pre-crisis level by the end of next year, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Economic activity is due to return to the pre-crisis level this year ... We expect all member states' economies to return to pre-crisis level by end of next year," Dombrovskis said at a briefing.