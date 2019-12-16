UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Paid A Heavy Price For Exchange Rate Volatility: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volatility: Mian Zahid Hussain

PM efforts restoring the confidence of investors, SBP should consider softening monetary policy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for exchange rate volatility which is not stabilizing.
Exchange rate stability has helped investors take a sigh of relief as they would be in a better position to take critical decisions for which Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves the credit, he said.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader dollar has sold for Rs164 during the current government while now it is being at Rs155 which is a sign of stability.
The former minister noted that the central bank should consider softening of monetary policy to trigger growth.

He noted that everything is not bad as a lot is also good on the economic front.
The policymakers have realised that they have devalued rupee a lot but now they have decided not to interfere and leave it to the market forces.


He said the current account deficit has been controlled, imports have been reduced, and confidence of investors is returning due to some fundamental changes on the fiscal front.
Some foreign companies have started thinking about investment in Pakistan while investment in rupee convertible account has surpassed 1.3 billion dollars.


However, he noted that more should be done to control inflation and unemployment which reforms should be initiate din power and electricity sectors to improve the overall situation and tackle mass unrest.
The situation is improving but it is too early to declare a victory, he said adding that Pakistan is facing threats like FATF, tensions with India, tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia which can result in massive oil price hike for which proper planning and execution is needed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Business Iran Dollar Oil Bank Alliance Price Saudi Arabia Market Financial Action Task Force All Government Billion

Recent Stories

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

10 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

10 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

21 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

23 minutes ago

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

43 minutes ago

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.