Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The US economic recovery may be slower than desired in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, but should rebound "substantially" once the outbreak is reined in, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

The Fed chief said "there is a growing sense the recovery will come more slowly than we would like," but unemployment -- which shot up to 14.7 percent in April -- should fall graducally and "the economy should substantially recover once the virus is under control."