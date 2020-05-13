UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Should Recover 'substantially' Once Virus Beaten: Fed's Powell

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:26 PM

Economy should recover 'substantially' once virus beaten: Fed's Powell

The US economic recovery may be slower than desired in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, but should rebound "substantially" once the outbreak is reined in, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The US economic recovery may be slower than desired in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, but should rebound "substantially" once the outbreak is reined in, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

The Fed chief said "there is a growing sense the recovery will come more slowly than we would like," but unemployment -- which shot up to 14.7 percent in April -- should fall graducally and "the economy should substantially recover once the virus is under control."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Powell April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

46 minutes ago

PM vows to enforce laws for rights of various grou ..

1 hour ago

UN condemns attack on Kabul hospital

2 hours ago

Sharjah Human Resources announces holiday for Eid ..

2 hours ago

Buzz off: Italian start-up offers social distancin ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.