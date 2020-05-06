UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Support From Russian Budget In 2020 To Exceed 6.5 Percent Of GDP - Siluanov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

Economy Support From Russian Budget in 2020 to Exceed 6.5 Percent of GDP - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Finance Ministry estimated the overall amount of economy support from the budget for 2020 at more than 6.5 percent of GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"So far, decisions have been made for 2.8 percent of GDP, without account for the fact that we spend the National Wealth Fund money and carry out additional borrowing to maintain the planned expenses. This is the countercyclical budget policy: we finance the full amount of expenses, despite the drop in income. Given this money, support for the economy can be estimated at over 6.

5 percent of GDP," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

"A total of 200 billion rubles [$2.7bln] to support healthcare and sanitary and epidemiological measures; more than 250 [billion rubles] for social support measures (including funds reserved for unemployment payments); support for economic sectors (primarily SMEs) - about 800, support for the regions - about 200; the balance of off-budget funds - more than 400 billion," Siluanov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Budget Money 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and chil ..

2 hours ago

ERC reaches out to citizens of brotherly, friendly ..

2 hours ago

UNAOC High Representative welcomes &#039;Pray For ..

2 hours ago

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

5 hours ago

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after G ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.