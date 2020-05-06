Economy Support From Russian Budget in 2020 to Exceed 6.5 Percent of GDP - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Finance Ministry estimated the overall amount of economy support from the budget for 2020 at more than 6.5 percent of GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"So far, decisions have been made for 2.8 percent of GDP, without account for the fact that we spend the National Wealth Fund money and carry out additional borrowing to maintain the planned expenses. This is the countercyclical budget policy: we finance the full amount of expenses, despite the drop in income. Given this money, support for the economy can be estimated at over 6.

5 percent of GDP," he said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

"A total of 200 billion rubles [$2.7bln] to support healthcare and sanitary and epidemiological measures; more than 250 [billion rubles] for social support measures (including funds reserved for unemployment payments); support for economic sectors (primarily SMEs) - about 800, support for the regions - about 200; the balance of off-budget funds - more than 400 billion," Siluanov said.