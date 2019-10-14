UrduPoint.com
Economy's Documentation: Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Asks Govt For Amicable Solution

Mon 14th October 2019

Economy's documentation: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks govt for amicable solution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik on Monday urged the government must realize the ground realities of common businessmen and come up with an amicable solution for documentation of economy after consultations with stakeholders.

"The business community is not against the documentation of economy, however, the harassment on the account of revenue collection and documentation must be stopped," he said while addressing a traders meeting here at the Chamber House.

He said the traders were approaching the chamber with complaints of notices from Inland Revenue (IR) department. The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) must facilitate taxpayers and their focus should be on potential tax payers, he added.

Despite FBR chief assurances, he alleged, raids were being carried out on different business centers, which was causing fear among the traders.

