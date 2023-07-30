ECOWAS Suspends Financial Aid to Niger, Freezes Assets of Rebels - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, as well as imposed a ban on their movement, the ECOWAS Commission said.

"To introduce a travel ban and freeze the assets of military officials involved in the coup attempt. The same applies to their family members and civilians who agree to participate in any institutions ... created by these military officials," Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, said.

The ECOWAS is also suspending financial aid to Niger, Alieu Touray added.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in Niamey.