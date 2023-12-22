Open Menu

ECP Awareness Drive Likely To Double Women, Youth Turnout In Upcoming Polls: Zafar Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal on Friday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan continued a media awareness drive among people with the overarching goal of motivating women and youth actively involved in the electoral process where youngsters of the country likely to double its voter turnout in upcoming elections.

Talking to ptv news channel he ensured that ECP will provide a level playing field for all political parties and advocate the active involvement of youth and women to ensure inclusive in the electoral process.

He said that elections will be conducted with strict implementation of gender equality and all political parties also strive hard through their election campaigns to increase youth voter turnout.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a comprehensive code of conduct for the upcoming general elections scheduled on February 8.

Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan Syed Nadeem Haider said that any violation of the code will be treated seriously, and allegations made by one candidate against another will require confirmation from both sides before prosecution can commence.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the election process, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has complete powers to conduct general elections in a fair and freestyle while all the institutions, including military, judiciary and provincial governments are fully cooperating with us.

Replying to a question related to security arrangements, Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal said that ECP has constituted monitoring teams and appointed district coordination officers or equivalent officers (such as deputy commissioners or political agents in tribal areas) as district monitoring officers for the coming general elections in the country.

With the coordination of the Interior Ministry ECP would provide all types of strict security forces for the protection of voters in polling stations in the country, he added.

More Stories From Business