Ecuador Declares Shutdown Of Production At 3 Oil Fields Blocked By Protesters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:20 AM

Ecuador Declares Shutdown of Production at 3 Oil Fields Blocked By Protesters

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Ecuadorian Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday suspension of operations at three oil fields owned by the state-run Petroamazonas energy company that were recently blocked by protesters.

"The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador announces the shutdown of operations at three oil fields owned by the state company Petroamazonas EP in the provinces of Orellana and Sucumbios in connection with the blocking of production facilities by persons not involved in the production," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry noted that it requested the joint command of the Armed Forces to strengthen the protection of enterprises and stressed that it was also necessary to control strategic sectors, which included oil refining.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador on Thursday as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, specifically the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people. According to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, the country could no longer afford them, and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the cuts were part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

As civil unrest grew progressively violent, Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency.

